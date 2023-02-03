‘Indiana Jones’ star Harrison Ford has spoken out about actress Helen Mirren, while admiring her talents as a “remarkable” actress.
The 80-year-old actor discussed his former co-star while appearing on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’, in which he spoke about the two working together in ‘1923’, a prequel series to ‘Yellowstone’, reports Mirror.co.uk.
Harrison will play Jacob Dutton, while Mirren will portray his wife, Cara, on the Western drama.
It’s not the first time Mirren and Fordhave played each other’s love interest on a project, previously starring in 1986 thriller, ‘The Mosquito Coast’, their first film together.
Speaking to host Stephen Colbert, Ford said that working with Helen was the deciding factor in him joining the cast of the spinoff show.
Ford laughed: “She’s out there”, before admitting he thinks she is a talented actor.
He said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “It’s been remarkable to watch her. There’s a lot of physical action and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don’t imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren.”
Mirren recently opened up about her first experience of working with Ford, saying that she felt “very intimidated” by his glittering resume, having previously been cast in 'Star Wars' and 'Blade Runner'.