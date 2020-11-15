Actors Ethan Hawke and daughter Maya Hawke. Image Credit: AFP

Hollywood star Ethan Hawke says the upside of growing old is watching your kids become adults.

Hawke has four children — Maya and Levon with former wife, actress Uma Thurman, and Clementine and Indiana with current spouse Ryan.

“There are a lot of parents out there that will know that watching your children turn into adults, watching them grow into adults you admire — it’s a magical feeling,” Hawke said.

Maya Hawke and Joe Keery in 'Stranger Things'.

“You often hear all the downsides of getting older, but there’s this amazing upside, which is finding out that in trying to mentor young people, they vent towards you. They keep you in touch with your idealism. So working with Maya, feeling her passion, that joy of being able to put in the cast, it was inspiring,” he shared.

The Oscar-nominated actor, writer and director worked with his daughter Maya in ‘The Good Lord Bird’. The limited series is based on a novel by James McBride, and is infused with themes of racism, religion and gender. The story is told from the point of view of Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson) a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of John Brown’s family of abolitionist soldiers. Hawke played the American abolitionist John Brown.

Besides starring, Hawke has also executive-produced and co-created the show.