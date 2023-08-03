Hollywood star Lindsay Logan is stepping into her new role as a proud mother.
The Dubai resident celebrated her postpartum body in an Instagram photo on Thursday. The'Mean Girls’ star welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Bader Shammas last month.
Sharing a mirror selfie the star wrote on Instagram "I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," she wrote. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!..."
"Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom."
Socialite and hotel heiress Paris Hilton commented on her post and said, "Congratulations." Actress Julia Fox's comment read, "Congratulations!! You're gonna be such an amazing mommy."
Lindsay Lohan had announced her pregnancy in March.
The star returned to acting after a long hiatus, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas" last year, and will be seen in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”