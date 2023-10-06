Actor Keith Jefferson, best known for his role in Quentin Tarantino's 'Django Unchained', has died. He was 53.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jefferson died on Thursday. The news of his demise comes two months after he announced on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

"Every now and then God will give you a challenge and leave it up to you to fix it. When I was first diagnosed with cancer I had to stop, pause, and didn't want to share with anyone. Not my family nor extended family. Today I'm finally at a place to share because my faith is getting stronger," he wrote then.

After learning about Jefferson's death, his longtime friend Jamie Foxx paid heartfelt condolences.

Foxx took to social media and wrote, "This one hurts. Keith, you've been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul. We will all miss you dearly. It's gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you."

"Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you ... every since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP Keith," he added.

Foxx and Jefferson, who met each other in college in San Diego, started working together in the '90s when Jefferson made an appearance on two episodes of 'The Jamie Foxx Show'. They most recently worked on the Prime Video drama 'The Burial'.