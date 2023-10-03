1 of 8
Want inspiration for an excitement-filled holiday that a father and daughter can do together? Here's 'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth showing the way. According to a report in People, the actor has been travelling with his daughter India Rose and are spending time exploring Iceland. On Saturday, Hemsworth posted an Instagram video of him and India Rose biking across the magnificent Icelandic terrain.
Image Credit: insta/chrishemsworth
“Day 3 in Iceland, started a biker gang with my daughter,” the actor wrote in the caption. “Currently we’re the only two members, and that’s how we’ll keep it for now.”
Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have three children. The star pair named their oldest daughter India after the country because the duo hold a special love for the nation – based on a 2019 IANS report quoting the actor.
Earlier in the day, the 'Extraction' actor provided another glimpse inside the father-daughter Icelandic holiday, which had them riding ponies across highways, farms, and even water. “Day two of our Icelandic adventures,” he captioned the post.
Earlier, the ‘Avengers’ star captioned a photo of the pair's first day in Iceland, "A little Icelandic adventure with my girl."
Hemsworth and India Rose are shown climbing glaciers, walking over geological formations, and standing on a black sand beach together in the photographs.
In one scene, the actor lifts a pickaxe high in the air with one arm while wrapping his other around his daughter.
In the Marvel star’s 2022 film 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' India Rose made a special cameo, as per a report in People Magazine. From the looks of it, the two are embarking on the greatest adventure of their lives in Iceland. Their travel diary provides ample proof to their wanderlust experiences.
