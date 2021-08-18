Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson. Image Credit: AP

US comedian and actor Colin Jost has let the cat out of the bag. His wife, Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, is pregnant with their first child together.

“We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” Jost, 39, said while performing a stand-up comedy show in Connecticut recently.

His admission comes after rumours spread in July that Johansson was noticeable absent from promotions for her most recent Marvel superhero flick ‘Black Widow’ because of her pregnancy.

This will be Johansson’s second child after having a daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, with her French journalist ex-husband Romain Dauriac. The new bundle of joy will be Jost’s first child.

Jost and Johansson, 36, first met in 2006 on the set of ‘Saturday Night Live’, which Jost is a writer for. They got engaged in 2019 after dating for two years and were married in October 2020 in a private ceremony for close friends and family.

The actress has kept a low profile in recent months, apart from being in the news for her lawsuit against Disney over its decision to release Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ on Disney+ and in theatres at the same time, a move that her representatives say hurt her compensation.