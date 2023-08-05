Hollywood BFFs giving goals ahead of Friendship Day

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

The two actors have been friends for over nearly two decades, due to their collaboration in the 'X Men' franchise. Since then the two have done a comical skit of publicly disliking each other, though at this point their friendship is very clear. The two started a comical feud that they have an ongoing animosity towards each other, frequently making fun of each other while still laughing together. Jackman has come on Ryan’s YouTube channel several times, walking around inside his house as if he were in his own home.

During the ‘Deadpool’ movies Reynolds has frequently poked fun at Jackman’s Wolverine, but it was in fact with Ryan Reynolds asking Hugh to come play Wolverine again after ‘Logan’, that Jackman agreed to reprising his role.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire

It is a well known at this point that these two Hollywood A-listers are pretty good friends, and have remained close for a very long time dating all the way back to their teens, starring in movies together such as ‘Boy’s Dream’ and ‘The Great Gatsby’. Another collaboration is definitely going to happen, but when and where only time will tell. Their methods to acting are of course very different, but that has not affected their long standing friendship in the least.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

These two Hollywood stars need little introduction, but both have been longtime friends, going back all the way to their childhood days. The two actors have a very different approach to acting, but are nonetheless very well accomplished in the industry and have frequently collaborated on several projects such as ‘Good Will Hunting’, ‘School Ties’, ‘Chasing Amy’ and ‘The Last Duel’ among others.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

These two Grammy winning multi-platinum pop stars are very close friends. Both were once dating one of the Jonas Brothers and since then they have remained close, frequently collaborating in live shows as well as supporting each other. Selena has said that on a personal level the two are very close as she frequently takes her advice on matters related to her love life. Taylor on the other hand had a surprise entrance from Selena recently, during a concert of her ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’.

Massie Williams and Sophie Turner

The two actresses best known for their roles in ‘Game Of Thrones’ series have a long standing friendship. While Massie Williams made her acting debut when starring as Arya Stark in the dark fantasy series, Sophie had already acted before, going into theatre acting at the age of three before becoming Sansa Stark.

Since their ‘GoT’ days, the two have remained close friends, with the two stating they essentially ‘grew up together’ when doing the series. Their friendship has even given them the nickname ‘Mophie’, something the two actresses seem to have no problem with as they frequently talk to each other and hang out.

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johanssen

The two MCU actors have a strong bond which actually goes back all the way to their teens, and since doing roles with each other, they may just have the most natural platonic chemistry among two actors in Hollywood. Their journey into Hollywood began with ‘Perfect Stone’ back in 2004, and since then they have continued having acted in over eight more movies together such as ‘The Avengers’ and all its sequels excluding ‘Endgame’ and even playing lovers once in ‘Nanny Diaries.’ But make no mistake, their friendship is an entirely platonic relationship devoid of any romantic feelings.

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese

These two Hollywood legends have been long standing friends and collaborators, with their first collaboration dating back all the way to 1973 with ‘Mean Streets’ and since then have made some of the most iconic Hollywood films yet such as ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Goodfellas’. The two have again collaborated on their new feature ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

These two actresses' friendship dating back all the way to 1993 when both were taking classes at Chicago’s improvisation theatre. Since then, the two went on a ride that has carried on a friendship ride which has gone unstopped and unhindered for over 30 years. They began working on 'Saturday Night Live' before co-starring in movies together such as ‘Martin & Orloff’ and ‘Mean Girls’. But the two are best known for their skits in 'SNL' where they share natural comedic timing and have done several skits together. Recently, the two co-starred in the film ‘Baby Mamma’.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson

Perhaps the most unorthodox friendship, Depp and Manson are both big personalities but are radically different. Though Johnny is known primarily for his acting, he is also a well accomplished musician, best known for playing rhythm guitar with the hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires. Marilyn on the other hand is known for his extremely creepy and unconventional aesthetic and shock horror methods.