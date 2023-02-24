Singer Ariana Grande thrilled her fans by teasing new music in a recent social media post.
The 29-year-old songstress posted a video of herself recording vocals for an unknown song before the former Nickelodeon star showed off her editing skills, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.
Grande, who has more than 357 million followers on Instagram, shared a glimpse of her stunning vocals in the clip - captioned with a star and moon emoji.
The caption on the video read: “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made.”
Fans raced to the comment section, with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo replying: “My two favourite emojis,” followed by a red heart.
Model Chrissy Teigen said: “Miss your voice.”
Grande is currently filming the movie adaptation of the musical ‘Wicked’, in which she will portray Glinda the Good opposite Tony and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo.
The film will be split into two parts, with the first of those set for release at Christmas 2024 and the second part coming out the following festive period. Jon M Chu, the mastermind behind ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, will direct the two-movie project with Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh also part of the cast.