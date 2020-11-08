Australian actor Rebel Wilson got injured while taking photos with her friends on the beach on Friday.
The ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ star revealed on her Instagram Story that she was “banged up” with scratches and bruises on the last day of her vacation in Mexico.
The 40-year-old star Wilson told her followers, “Ok guys, there’s been a little bit of a massive incident.”
The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actor explained, “We’re here in Mexico and we were taking hot photos out at the beach. Unfortunately, while we were doing that, Nicole’s handbag washed into the ocean. It had her passport in it, which she’s currently drying.”
“Then I’m like ‘I’ll get it!’ because we gotta fly today. And then I got pretty banged up,” the ‘Hustle’ star revealed.
Wilson then panned the camera down to show her icing her chest and reveal the various scrapes on her body.
Wilson jokingly added: “So guys, warning when you’re taking hot photos just be careful because the waves can get you. Be ocean safe.”
“We got some incredible boomerangs though,” she quipped.