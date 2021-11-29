Love is in the air as Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas on November 28.
The ‘Mean Girls’ star, who lives in Dubai, shared her joy on her Instagram and Twitter.
“My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in the caption alongside cute pictures with Shammas and her ring.
According to reports, 34-year-old Shammas also lives in Dubai and works in the finance sector. The loved up couple have reported to be dating for around two years.
Lohan, 35, has been in ‘romance’ mode for a while now. She’s set to make her movie comeback with a holiday-themed romantic comedy for Netflix that also stars Chord Overstreet.
In the movie, Lohan plays a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas,” Variety reported at the time. The as-yet untitled film will debut on the streamer in 2022.
Lohan’s last film was the 2019 movie ‘Among the Shadows’. She first gained with 1998 film ‘The Parent Trap’ (1998), and followed it up with movies such as ‘Freaky Friday’, ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and ‘Georgia Rule’.