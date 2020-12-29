There’s another addition to the first-time parents club. Actress Emma Roberts reportedly gave birth to a baby boy with Garrett Hedlund on December 27.
According to TMZ, the ‘Holidate’ actress and her actor boyfriend have named the child Rhodes.
The 29-year-old actress first announced her pregnancy in August with a post on Instagram. In one picture she is posed by herself and her baby bump near a window and in a second picture she’s with Hedlund. The caption also gave away the sex of the baby. “Me...and my two favorite guys,” she wrote.
The ‘Scream Queens’ actress and 36-year-old Hedlund have been reportedly dating since March 2019. Hedlund is known for starring in films such ‘Tron: Legacy’ and ‘Mudbound’.
Roberts, who is the niece of actress Julia Roberts, said in a 2019 Cosmopolitan interview that she was told to freeze her eggs after being diagnosed with endometriosis.
“I said, ‘I’m working right now. I don’t have time to freeze my eggs.’ To be honest, I was also terrified,” Roberts said in the interview. “Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids... I did freeze my eggs eventually, which was a difficult process.”