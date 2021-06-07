After being immortalised in the pages of pop culture history as Khaleesi for her trailblazing performance in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’, Emilia Clarke is thrilled to join yet another beloved franchise aka the Marvel Universe.
Much to the delight of her devoted fan base, the 34-year-old actress has joined the cast of Marvel and Disney Plus TV series ‘Secret Invasion’.
“I just think what [Marvel] are doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it,” said Clarke in an interview with Comicbook. “I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”
‘Secret Invasion’ will be based on the 2008 Marvel comics story of the same name, and deal with a sect of shape-shifting Skrulls who’ve spent years infiltrating various levels of society around the world in order to gain control.
It is not yet confirmed who Clarke will be playing in the series, but she’ll be joined by Marvel stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, and Marvel newcomers Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Olivia Colman.