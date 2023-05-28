Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast with Josh Horowitz, she said: "That way you have more control. Let's say you're like, 'Oh my God, this was the most fun I've ever had and I love this character so much. I want to do it again.' You now have more creative controls for the next one."

As per Female First UK, since 2014, Elizabeth has played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in projects for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including two 'Captain America' films, three 'Avengers' movies, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and the TV series 'WandaVision'. And, she insisted she won't be signing up for any more long-running franchises.

She said: "It's almost like I see my past and I see a road over here and a road over here, and I've been travelling down this road, and now I'm trying to like, make a left-hand turn a bit a steer back a little bit. I do think that when I started having job opportunities where it wasn't me just like auditioning for literally everything and anything - I also kind of enjoy doing that - I didn't really understand how to say no to projects or how to decipher whether or not I should do something or not (sic)."