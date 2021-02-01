Actress Blake Lively has written a candid post on social media addressing issues that many other mothers might relate to.
The ‘Gossip Girl’ star, who has three children with actor Ryan Reynolds, opened up about feeling insecure about her body because she couldn’t fit into clothes.
“I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit,” she wrote in an Instagram story alongside a picture of herself on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. “Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn’t fit either. So. Many.”
She appeared on the talk show last year, months after giving birth to her third daughter, Betty.
“It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer. It’s alienating and confusing,” the 33-year-old star’s post read. “I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect.”
The actress also tagged entrepreneur and plus size influencer Katie Sturino in her post.
“@katiesturino and others are out there challenging brands to do better, helping women to not feel alone,” Lively wrote. “And she’s making meaningful progress.”
The actress also has daughters James, 6, and Inez, 4, with ‘Deadpool’ star Reynolds.