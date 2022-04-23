Hollywood actor Will Smith has been spotted arriving in Mumbai at Kalina airport, in one of his first public appearances following the controversial slap at the Academy Awards in March.
In the paparazzi pictures, Smith can be seen getting out of a car with a big smile and interacting with people.
It’s unclear what Smith is in Mumbai for, but some media outlets have claimed it has to do with his association with spiritual leader Sadhguru.
Last month, Smith made headlines all over the world when he slapped presenter Chris Rock live on-stage. His move was prompted by Rock making a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith that referred to her being bald.
Soon after #SlapGate, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in ‘King Richard’.
The actor apologised to Rock and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying that he would “accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”
Read more
- Will Smith slap Oscars slap was PR nightmare, and celebrity publicists still shudder
- Will Smith scandal: From Chris Rock speaking out to the Academy taking action, here’s everything to know about the aftermath of slapgate
- Will Smith’s Netflix drama ‘Fast and Loose’ put on ice over Oscars scandal: reports
“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” he said in a statement at the time.
Hollywood’s film academy later decided that Smith would be banned from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years.