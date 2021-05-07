Robert Downey Jr and Jimmy Rich Image Credit: instagram.com/marvelstudios/

‘Iron Man’ actor Robert Downey Jr has mourned the death of his assistant Jimmy Rich in a car accident on Thursday.

Downey Jr, 56, took to Instagram to share a message with his fans and followers.

“This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday. He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit.. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career,” Downey Jr wrote in the emotional post, along with pictures of Rich. “Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You.”

According to Deadline, Rich had worked with Downey since 2003, including on all of Downey’s Marvel films.

Downey Jr’s Marvel co-stars shared their condolences in the comments section of his post.

“So sorry mate. Absolutely Heartbreaking .Such a wonderful human. He’ll be missed,” wrote ‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth.

“Please no oh my god,” wrote actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Universe.

‘Hulk’ actor Mark Ruffalo wrote: “I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert. Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed, Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day.”

Marvel Studios’ Instagram page also posted a tribute for Rich.

“Rest In Peace, Jimmy. You have been such a great friend to all of us at Marvel Studios for so many years. Your love and light were an inspiration to everyone that knew you. We will miss you,” the post read.

