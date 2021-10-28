Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has reportedly splurged on Rolex watches for his ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ stuntmen, cementing his status as one of the industry’s nicest stars.
According to People, the action star gifted the personalised Rolex Submariner watches during a dinner in Paris after the shoot for the movie was wrapped up.
Reports say Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang were all gifted watches by Reeves, and they all had personal messages engraved on the backs.
Marinas posted the watch on Instagram Stories, saying it was the “best wrap gift ever”. The engraving on the back read: “The John Wick Five” and “Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021.”
For ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, Reeves will be joined by Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard and Donnie Yen.
The popular franchise is about a formerly retired hitman who gets back into action in order to get revenge. The third instalment, ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’, released in 2019. In total, the three movies so far have grossed more than $579 million worldwide, and a fifth one is also in the works. ‘John Wick 4’ is scheduled to release in the US in May 2022 following delays due to COVID-19.
Reeves, 57, is also set to reprise his iconic role as Neo in ‘Matrix 4’.