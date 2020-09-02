Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, called his upcoming movie 'Matrix 4' a "beautiful story".
The Canadian actor talked about the forthcoming movie while appearing as a guest on Andy Cohen's radio-based talk show, cited The Hollywood Reporter.
Dropping by to mainly promote the newly released 'Bill & Ted Face the Music', Reeves said he was impressed with the upcoming 'Matrix' sequel.
Talking about the project, which reunites him with writer-director Lana Wachowski, the actor noted that Wachowski has "created a beautiful story and a beautiful script".
He added, "And I am really grateful to be here and be a part of this story."
Along with Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise her role from previous films, which started with 1999 original, cited the Hollywood Reporter.
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also said to be joining the new film.
The production of the movie was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. On that note, Warner Bros. pushed the release of 'Matrix 4' May 21, 2021, to April 1, 2022.
The star's credits include movies such as 'John Wick' sequel, 'Point Break', 'The Matrix' and 'Speed'.