Actor Jason Momoa revealed he is living on the road following his divorce from Lisa Bonet.

“I don’t even have a home right now. I live on the road,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday.

The actor explained he’s been working on the docuseries “On the Roam,” which follows his encounters with artisans, musicians and athletes as he travels across the US, reports pagesix.com.

“I’m always in these weird places,” he said, adding that fans are starstruck when they see him popping up in small towns.

“It happens all the time. They’re like, ‘What the hell are you doing in our hometown?'” he continued.

“I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.”

The new project premieres January 18 on Max.

Meanwhile, the 'Fast X' star, 44, revealed his nomad lifestyle will continue for the foreseeable future as he next heads to New Zealand to film 'Minecraft'.

Momoa settled his divorce with Bonet Monday shortly after she filed the legal papers.

Documents obtained by Page Six stated that the 'Dune' actor and the 'Cosby Show' alum, 56, had reached an agreement about their marital rights and shared property.

As per the filing, Bonet requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children: Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15. The former couple’s divorce was listed as “uncontested,” meaning neither intends to fight in court.

Momoa and Bonet were separated for two years before the actress decided to make their split official.

“We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” they announced in a joint statement on Instagram in January 2022.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives with dignity and honesty.”

The now-exes started dating in 2005 before getting hitched in a secret ceremony in October 2017.