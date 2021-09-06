Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has announced that his father Christopher John Jackman died early on September 5, which was Father’s Day in Australia.
“In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God,” Hugh tweet along with a picture of his dad.
Christopher John Jackman was believed to have been around 84 years old. He was a Cambridge-educated accountant who was married to Grace McNeil. After they divorced, McNeil moved to the UK with their two daughters, while Christopher raised Hugh and two of his brothers in Sydney.
“My father is my rock. It’s where I learned everything about loyalty, dependability, being there day in, day out, no matter what,” Hugh said in a 2012 interview with 60 Minutes.