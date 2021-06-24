Hollywood actor Harrison Ford has suffered a shoulder injury on the set of his next ‘Indiana Jones’ movie.
“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” Walt Disney Co said in a statement. “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”
The 78-year-old actor is well known for playing the adventurous fedora-wearing professor of archaeology in the popular franchise. Ford first took on the role in the 1981 movie ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’. Three other films followed in 1984, 1989 and 2008.
The release date for the fifth, as-yet unnamed movie has been postponed several times. However, Disney currently plans for it to debut in July 2022. Production started earlier this month in London. The film also stars ‘Fleabag’ actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge and ‘Hannibal’ actor Mads Mikkelsen, and will be directed by James Mangold.
Ford has been injured on set before; in 2014, he broke his leg during the filming of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ when a hydraulic door on the Millennium Falcon spaceship fell on him. He also suffered a back injury on ‘Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom’.