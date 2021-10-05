Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney and husband George Clooney arrive for "The Tender Bar" premiere at the Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on October 3, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife, Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney, have two little geniuses on their hands — but it’s a bit tricky.

The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor has said that his four year old twin children, Ella and Alexander, are bilingual in a language that neither he or his wife speak.

“They speak fluent Italian, but Amal and I do not,” Clooney said on the E! News Daily Pop show. “That’s a flaw in our logic, right there.”

George and Amal famously got married in Venice, Italy, in 2014; the actor even has a massive mansion on Lake Como. So it’s no wonder the kids have picked up the language.

Speaking of learning new skills; while at the Los Angeles premiere of George’s upcoming film ‘The Tender Bar’, the actor and Amal talked about how they’ve been dealing with two kids during a pandemic.

“It was fine. You just feel so bad for the world and all of that, you know?” George told ET recently. “But our kids are four and they were two and a half when it started so you know, they weren’t missing out on much out in the world. So, you know, I didn’t have to teach them trigonometry at home.”

Amal joked: “He’s mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we’ll see if it develops.”

