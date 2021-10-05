Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife, Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney, have two little geniuses on their hands — but it’s a bit tricky.
The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor has said that his four year old twin children, Ella and Alexander, are bilingual in a language that neither he or his wife speak.
“They speak fluent Italian, but Amal and I do not,” Clooney said on the E! News Daily Pop show. “That’s a flaw in our logic, right there.”
George and Amal famously got married in Venice, Italy, in 2014; the actor even has a massive mansion on Lake Como. So it’s no wonder the kids have picked up the language.
Speaking of learning new skills; while at the Los Angeles premiere of George’s upcoming film ‘The Tender Bar’, the actor and Amal talked about how they’ve been dealing with two kids during a pandemic.
“It was fine. You just feel so bad for the world and all of that, you know?” George told ET recently. “But our kids are four and they were two and a half when it started so you know, they weren’t missing out on much out in the world. So, you know, I didn’t have to teach them trigonometry at home.”
Amal joked: “He’s mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we’ll see if it develops.”
In 2020, George spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about his children knowing English and Italian.
“We did a really dumb thing, which is they speak fluent Italian,” George said. “I mean, fluent Italian. At 3. But I don’t speak Italian, my wife doesn’t speak Italian. So we really — this is terrible — we’ve armed them with a language.”