Couple wed in a romantic garden setting after dating for around two years

Jennifer Lee and Alfred Molina Image Credit: twitter.com/alittlejelee

As the lyric goes, “love is an open door”, and that’s definitely the case for Jennifer Lee and Alfred Molina.

The ‘Frozen’ director, 49, and ‘Spider-Man’ actor, 68, got married in a lush, garden setting, as seen from pictures posted by Lee on her social media on Monday.

“We did. We do,” she wrote alongside the shots, one of which featured Molina tearing up as he presumably looked at his bride ahead of their vows.

Jonathan Groff, who voices Kristoff in the animated feature ‘Frozen’, also appeared in one picture seeming to be the officiant.

In a separate post especially for Groff, Lee explained why the actor was a big part of the ceremony.

Lee posted a picture of her with Groff on Instagram and wrote: “This beautiful, generous soul is the reason Fred and I met. We owe him the world.”

The filmmaker is the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios and she wrote and directed ‘Frozen’ and its sequel.

Jennifer Lee. Image Credit: Reuters

Molina also played a part in the hit animated franchise, voicing the character King Agnarr in ‘Frozen 2’.

News that the couple were dating first came out in 2019 when Lee acknowledged the relationship in a New York Times interview.

“I just feel very lucky because I’m, you know, 48 years old and I’m very happy in my family life and he’s very caring and very good to my daughter. And so I feel lucky,” she said.