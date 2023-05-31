'Scarface' and 'The Godfather' star Al Pacino, 83, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant.

He sparked romance rumours with Alfallah, 29, back in April 2022 when the two were seen leaving the Felix Restaurant in California together, reports 'E! News'.

Previously, Noor dated Mick Jagger for over a year until their 2018 breakup. She was later spotted with Clint Eastwood in 2019, but clarified to 'Daily Mail' that there was "no relationship" between them.

As for Pacino, he and former girlfriend Meital Dohan called it quits in 2020.

'E! News' also reports that Pacino's kid will join his three other children: He shares Julie Pacino, 33, with ex-wife Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with his second wife Beverly D'Angelo.

'The Godfather' star has maintained a close connection with his children, noting that he wanted to be different from his father, who left him and his mother when he was two years old.

"It's the missing link, so to speak," he told 'The New Yorker' in 2014. "Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life."

And when he can't be a part of their life, Pacino said it was "upsetting to me and to them. And I get a lot from it".