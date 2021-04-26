A boy and his dog made for a cute photo-op right before the Oscars, held on Sunday night. Especially since the boy was nine-year-old Alan S Kim, the star of ‘Minari’.
Kim walked his little pup Cream complete in his black tuxedo with a black bow tie black dress shorts, black shoes, and black socks. “It’s time for the Oscars, but first I have to walk Cream. Now it’s off to the show! Thank@theacademyand@thombrowne📸@EmmaLouiseSwanson#oscars#ThomBrowne#ThomBrowneFamily,” he captioned a shot of himself.
Another picture of his doing the rounds shows him holding onto a camera as he walks the puppy.
‘Minari’, a movie about a Korean-American family that moves to Arkansas in search of their American Dream, was up for six Oscars. It made history when Yuh-Jung Youn became the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award.