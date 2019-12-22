Image Credit:

Actress Hilary Duff expressed her frustration with the paparazzi on Friday and took to Instagram to voice her concern over the way several photographers were unrelentingly following her and her children Luca Cruz Comrie, 7, and Banks Violet Bair, 1.

“Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go,” Duff said.

In the video Duff added: “Two grown men, three actually, one of them is running away. Just follow me and my kids to every location I go to.”

“This doesn’t seem to me right to say at least in a world where women get all these rights,” Duff mother added before turning the camera to her son who seemed terrified.