Netflix has revealed the first official look at Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ season two. Star Henry Cavill posted two new pictures of Geralt on his Instagram page on Monday, where he’s seen wearing brand new armour.
The actor wrote alongside the post: "'It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’" - From the writings of Andrzej Sapkowski."
Production on the second season of the Netflix fantasy series adaptation resumed in August after a hiatus since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri) are also set to return for season two, which is said to follow a linear narrative as opposed to season one which often, confusingly, jumped timelines.
A notable new cast member will be Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormond Giantsbane on ‘Game of Thrones’, as Nivellen. ‘The Witcher’ season two will drop on Netflix sometime in 2021.
The world of ‘The Witcher’, brought to life by author Andrzej Sapkowski, subsequent video games based on his work and now the Netflix series, is one steeped in magic, monsters and gore.