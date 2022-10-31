First the good news: The hit fantasy series ‘The Witcher’, in which actor Henry Cavill played the grey-haired demon slayer Geralt of Rivia, has been renewed for a fourth season. The bad news: Cavill might step down from his lead role in the fourth season and is likely to replaced by Liam Hemsworth of ‘The Hunger Games’ fame.
According to The Independent, the replacement rumours and this momentous casting change has triggered an avalanche of criticism with threats of a boycott.
Cavill, who features in the third season as well of ‘The Witcher’, was praised unanimously for his role as Geralt. Cavill is best known for playing ‘Superman’ and has more mainstream appeal than Liam Hemsworth, known as the star of The Neighbors.
In a statement, Cavill spoke about his role of Geralt of Rivia and why he felt the need to move on.
“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” the actor said in a statement as quoted by entertainment website Deadline.
Understandably, Hemsworth is ecstatic to take on the mantle.
“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,” said Hemsworth.