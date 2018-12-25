Model Heidi Klum, left, and musician Tom Kaulitz pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Supermodel Heidi Klum is engaged to her musician boyfriend.

The 45-year-old German model announced her engagement to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in an Instagram post on Monday.

She has been dating the 29-year-old Kaulitz for nearly a year.

The post featured a black-and-white photo of the couple, with Klum showing her diamond ring and writing, “I SAID YES.”

She went public in May about her relationship with Kaulitz.

Klum, a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ has three children from her marriage to Seal.