The studio is currently about to begin filming prequel series, ‘House of the Dragon’

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen on ‘Game of Thrones’. Image Credit: HBO

A large portion of the fandom may still be trying to erase any memory of the ‘Game of Thrones’ TV series, but HBO is pulling no stops in their expansion of the universe.

According to Deadline, the studio is developing three new projects set within George RR Martin’s fictional fantasy world. They are not connected to the five spin-off ideas HBO originally considered. They are also independent of recent concepts reportedly under consideration, like the ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’ series.

The three new projects include ‘9 Voyages’ aka ‘Sea Snake’, ‘Flea Bottom’ and ‘10,000 Ships’. Of the three, the ‘Sea Snake’ project appears to more fully formed, with a creative team on board to develop it including Bruno Heller, while the other two are believed to be ideas that are being explored with no writers attached yet. HBO declined to comment.

‘Sea Snake’ would follow the many adventures of Westeros’ most legendary seafarer, Corlys Velaryon. The show would follow his many journeys to every corner of the world, bringing him to places the original series never touched.

‘Flea Bottom’ would follow the lives of the poorest citizens in King’s Landing’s most notorious district. Characters seen in ‘Game of thrones’ from Flea Bottom include Ser Davos Seaworth, played by Liam Cunningham, Gendry, the bastard son of King Robert Baratheon, played by Joe Dempsie, prostitute Armeca, played by Sahara Knite and Karl Tanner, a brother of the Night’s Watch played by Burn Gorman.

‘10,000 Ships’ would explore the story of the legendary warrior-princess Nymeria. After the Rhoyne was conquered by the Valyrian Freehold, Nymeria led the Rhoynar to Dorne, where she took Lord Mors Martell of Sandship as her husband. Through Nymeria’s rule, the Dornish adopted many Rhoynish customs and laws that remained for years and years to come.