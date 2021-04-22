Jeremy Renner couldn’t be more proud of his ‘Hawkeye’ cast and crew.
The ‘Avengers’ star posted an Instragram shot applauding his cast and crew members in celebration of the completion of filming the DIsney+ seroes.
“Bravo to everyone @marvel @disneyplus, our entire crew, stunt team @heidimoneymaker and amazing cast for all the hard work out into this show!!!” Renner wrote alongside a photo of him clapping. “We can’t wait to share it. Thank you all for the incredible journey… #hawkeyeߏ?.”
The Marvel and Disney+ series is expected to arrive later this year. It is the latest superhero action installment on the streamer, following ‘Wandavision’, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, the last episode of which drops this Friday on OSN in the UAE, and the upcoming ‘Loki’, dropping on June 11.
Renner also shared a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram stories of himself looking completely battered. “Last day, for now,” he wrote. “This is not goodbye, but a see you soon. … Thank you cast, crew and Marvel.”
The series also features Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop in the series.
The Disney+ series also stars Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Alaqua Cox and Zahn McClarnon.