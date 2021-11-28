Academy Award winner for ‘Monster’s Ball’ claims the win did not open doors for her

Halle Berry Image Credit: REUTERS

Actress Halle Berry picked up an Academy Award in 2002 for her work in ‘Monster’s Ball’ but said it did not open the door to more satisfying roles for her.

The 55-year-old actress told The Irish Times newspaper that the Oscar win did not translate to good movie offers.

“I was very disheartened after winning that gorgeous guy. I was sure the script truck would just back itself up to my front door,” said Berry.

Halle Berry wins the Best Actress in 2002 at the Academy Awards

“That’s what I thought would happen. Like: now I’m going to get all the great parts. But unfortunately for me, that was not my reality. I’ve been continuing to try to make ways for myself. Because it’s hard. I don’t often find great parts that I really,really love to sink my teeth into.”

But Berry has always remained positive.

“I’m generally a very positive person. I’m a glass-half-full kind of person. I’m not going to sit around bashing things. I’m here to work. I have more hills to climb as long as I’m here. I’ve got more things to learn. I’ve got more challenges to face. I can continue to get better.”

Valentina Schevchenko as Lady Killer and Halle Berry as Jackie Justice in ‘Bruised’ Image Credit: Netflix

The actress’ directorial debut ‘Bruised’ is now streaming on Netflix but she said that the path to release was not easy.

“Oh, my gosh, it was so hard to get it made. It was very, very hard for me to get the money. And once I got the money, then I lost the money. And then I had to go get more money. And then I lost half of that money,” said Berry.