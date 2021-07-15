Hailey Bieber has hit back at social media users saying her husband Justin Bieber yelled at her during a recent trip to Las Vegas.
In the video that went viral, the Canadian singer and model can be seen leaving a club. As they walk together, Justin animatedly tells Hailey something while pointing at her. Some people felt that Justin was shouting at his wife.
In an apparent take down of the claims, Hailey share a picture on her Instagram Story of her and Justin kissing and a caption that read: “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false.”
“Don’t feed into the negative [expletive] peeps,” Hailey concluded.
Fans also defended the ‘Peaches’ singer, saying he was pumped up from his performance.
“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenalin,” one fan said, according to People.
“He was on STRAIGHT adrenalin from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her,” one person tweeted.
Hailey and Justin had an on and off relationship starting from 2015 and then got engaged in July 2018. They officially got married in a ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.