Pop star Justin Bieber’s fiancee Hailey Baldwin says she is not letting herself get too caught up in what the haters have to say about her relationship with the Sorry singer.

“I’m beyond excited,” the 21-year-old model, who is engaged to marry Bieber, told Australia’s Stellar magazine, reports People.

“I don’t think it’s affected me really. I have learnt to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life,” she added.

The couple got engaged during a romantic vacation to the Bahamas on July 7 and confirmed the news on social media two days after the proposal.

Though the couple have barely spent a day apart since getting engaged, they recently decided to push back their wedding plans, according to a source close to them.