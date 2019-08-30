Clarke took to Instagram to share a series of the photographs from her India visit

New Delhi: "Game of Thrones" stars Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie are in India, and they are enjoying their stay in the country crediting it for giving "brain altering joy".

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy series, took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of the photographs from her India visit along with Leslie, who was seen as Ygritte in the show.

"NAMASKAR India," Clarke wrote as she began her post.

"NAMASKAR #AnandaSpaHimalayas this is not an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I've read in years (#TheOverStory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you're ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my God is it true," she added.

Clarke used quite a few hashtags to describe her affair with India -- #BreatheBabyAndLetTheMadnessMeltAway, #BrainAlteringJoy, #RoseLeslieHasMyHeartAndSoulWrappedUpinHers, #Don'tForgetTheLovePeople, #BollocksDoesThatMeanItsTimeToWorkNow.

It seems Clarke stayed at the Ananda resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

The actress, who had earlier confessed that her grandmother was half Indian, shared a glimpse of her vacation, which included lighting a diya at one of the ghats, getting robbed by monkeys at her hotel room, experiencing peace by visiting Indian temples.