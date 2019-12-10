Here are what some of the stars are saying about making it on the list

Actress-rapper Awkwafina. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Billy Porter. Image Credit: AFP

“Hell no! I like to stay sane. The news is going to be there when I wake up.” — said Billy Porter when asked in an interview if he woke up at 5am to hear the nominations from his hotel in Beverly Hills, California. He was nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series for FX’s ‘Pose.’

Cynthia Erivo. Image Credit: New York Times

“It’s a dream come true. If you told me four or five years ago that I would be here in this position, I wouldn’t have believed you. I’m ambitious and all, but this is unbelievable. I’m overjoyed and overwhelmed. And I’m glad to be a part of this story about Harriet Tubman, which needed to be told.” — Cynthia Erivo, nominated for best actress for her role in ‘Harriet’ and co-writing ‘Stand Up,’ which is up best original song, said in an interview. She spoke while on break during the production of upcoming Aretha Franklin TV series ‘Genius: Aretha.’

Ben Platt. Image Credit: New York Times

“I set my alarm for when it was happening, because I wanted to be on Facetime with my best friend Beanie Feldstein, and we both got nominated. It was surreal. We’ve had a lot of parallel experiences. When we get to experience something together, it’s 10 times more special.” — Ben Platt, nominated for best actor in a television series, musical or comedy for ‘The Politician,’ said in an interview.

“To be calling Ben [Platt], who I carpooled with to high school every day singing show tunes, for us to be able to go to this huge spectacular awards show together is just so surreal... We’re like the same person in two bodies.” — Beanie Feldstein, nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for ‘Booksmart,’ said in an interview.

Paul Rudd Image Credit: New York Times

“To be listed [in a category] with those guys who are phenomenal actors, it’s very humbling. I look at their performances and they’re incredible. I’m truly humbled. It’s nice to be included. I’m honoured.” — Paul Rudd, nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series in a musical or comedy for the Netflix show ‘Living with Yourself,’ said in an interview.

“We get sort of blind to what survivors actually have to go through, it’s not just the assault. It’s the series of having to retell the story over and over again, and to have the fear of not being believed. I was really glad we were able to show that.” — Kaitlyn Dever, nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television for ‘Unbelievable,’ said in an interview.

“This song being recognised feels very validating. This song is about taking risks and listening to that voice and going into the unknown. ... It’s about finding your power.” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez, nominated along with her husband Bobby Lopez for best original song - motion picture for the song ‘Into the Unknown’ from the animated film ‘Frozen 2,’ said in an interview.

“They were unbelievably supporting, unconditionally supportive, letting me write about what I want to write about, what I think is worth writing about. They just kind of helped, it was great.” — Chuck Lorre, showrunner of the Netflix series ‘The Kominsky Method,’ said in an interview. The series received three nominations including best TV comedy.

“I was with my wife at home when we heard the news and she started kissing me. I would like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the nomination, so it would give my wife a reason to kiss me.” — Josh Cooley, the director of ‘Toy Story 4,’ which was nominated for best motion picture, in an interview.

Awkwafina in 'The Farewell'

“I grew up watching the Golden Globes every year, cheering for my favourite films and actors... it is surreal that I now get to go! Wait, I do get to go right?” — Awkwafina, nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for ‘The Farewell,’ said in a statement.

FILE - In this May 6, 2014 file photo, Alan Arkin arrives at the world premiere of "Million Dollar Arm" in Los Angeles. A publicist says the 81-year-old actor Arkin had a mile stroke on Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, but is fine now. Melody Korenbrot with Block-Korenbrot Public Relations says he is fine, he is home, he is fine. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

“Good news! This must mean I’m still alive.” — the 85-year-old Alan Arkin, nominated for best actor in a supporting role in a series for ‘The Kominsky Method,’ said in a statement.

Jennifer Lopez, left, and Constance Wu star in “Hustlers.” MUST CREDIT: STX Films Image Credit: STX Films

“Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honour and challenge to bring her to life. ‘Hustlers’ was a labour of love, sweat and perseverance that was written, directed, produced, edited and starred a group of badass women. I am proud and honoured to represent them and this film.” — Jennifer Lopez, nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for ‘Hustlers,’ said in a statement.

Taika Waititi. Image Credit: AP

“There are only two things I let interrupt my beauty sleep: fire alarms and the Golden Globes nominations. Thank you HFPA for acknowledging that comedy can be a powerful tool against hate and supporting ‘Jojo Rabbit.’ Congrats to everyone who worked on the film and especially to our Jojo, Roman Griffin Davis, for his well-deserved nomination.” — Taika Waititi, the director of ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ which is nominated for best motion picture, said in a statement.

Scarlett Johansson at Sardi's restaurant in New York, Nov. 27, 2012. Image Credit: NYT

“Making ‘Marriage Story’ with Noah Baumbach and our incredible cast was one of the highlights of my career. This morning’s nomination by the HFPA is a beautiful way to celebrate the work we did together.” — Scarlett Johansson, nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture for ‘Marriage Story,’ said in a statement.