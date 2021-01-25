It is the kind of film that would be the crowning glory of any summer blockbuster roster, but the new trailer of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ that dropped on January 24 — and surprised fans around the world — confirms the latest MonsterVerse instalment is headed for a March 2021 date with fans.
The popcorn thriller, out on March 26 in cinemas and on HBO Max in the US, sets the stage for a clash of the Titans with the prehistoric alpha predator, Godzilla, to battle with the imprisoned Kong. The two-minute, 24-second trailer starts off with the tale of Kong who is ‘needed’ to save humanity, with the aid of a young child who shares a special bond with the monster-sized gorilla.
While the imprisoned monster is being transported by the military, Godzilla emerges from the depths to battle with Kong. As cities are flattened in the epic clash, humanity finds itself caught in the balance.
For those scratching their heads trying to recall that Godzilla was one of the good guys in ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ (2019), where he takes on Ghidorah and Rodan and emerges as humanity’s saviour, the new trailer does hint at a prehistoric animosity between the saviour and Kong.
While most eagerly await the release of a big Hollywood production such as this Warner Bros. and Legendary release, fans can brush up on their MonsterVerse saga with ‘Godzilla’ (2014), followed by ‘Kong: Skull Island’ (2017) and ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ (2019).