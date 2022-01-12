Actor Milo Ventimiglia has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the first 2,710th one added to the landmark.
Ventimiglia posed with his star during a ceremony held on January 10, which was also attended by his ‘This Is Us’ co-stars Jon Huertas and Justin Harley, and ‘Gilmore Girls’ creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.
“I am the sum of many people who have been an important and impactful part of my life through the years,” Ventimiglia said. “This star represents a large group of people — it may say Milo Ventimiglia but it is actually made up of 26 years worth of names both in front of and behind the camera professionally and personally.”
Ventimiglia currently acts in family drama ‘This Is Us’, alongside actress Mandy Moore — whose Walk of Fame star is right next to Ventimiglia’s. He had his big breakthrough as the bad boy Jess Mariano on the much-loved series ‘Gilmore Girls’.
Moore couldn’t attend the ceremony due to work commitments. However, the actress took to Instagram to congratulate her on-screen husband.
“The heartiest of congrats to my tv hubby and partner-in-crime, @miloanthonyventimiglia, on his STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wish I could have been there to celebrate in person but we are in the middle of shooting Season 6 and knowing Mi and how much he loves his job, he’d definitely insist that work comes first,” Moore wrote. “Congrats on this recognition and thank for being a wonderful patriarch and carrying us these last 6 years. Also the fact that our stars are right next to one another?? Come on!! #thisisus.”