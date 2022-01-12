Actor Milo Ventimiglia poses with his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actor Milo Ventimiglia has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the first 2,710th one added to the landmark.

Ventimiglia posed with his star during a ceremony held on January 10, which was also attended by his ‘This Is Us’ co-stars Jon Huertas and Justin Harley, and ‘Gilmore Girls’ creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Milo Ventimiglia takes a picture of photographers shooting his new star. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Milo Ventimiglia embraces guest speaker Amy Sherman-Palladino. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Jon Huertas, left, a cast member on the NBC television series "This Is Us," makes a speech in honor of fellow cast member Milo Ventimiglia. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Actor Milo Ventimiglia, second from left, poses with his "This Is Us" co-stars Jon Huertas, left, and Justin Hartley, second from right, and the television drama series' creator Dan Fogelman. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Milo Ventimiglia. Image Credit: AFP View gallery as list

“I am the sum of many people who have been an important and impactful part of my life through the years,” Ventimiglia said. “This star represents a large group of people — it may say Milo Ventimiglia but it is actually made up of 26 years worth of names both in front of and behind the camera professionally and personally.”

Ventimiglia currently acts in family drama ‘This Is Us’, alongside actress Mandy Moore — whose Walk of Fame star is right next to Ventimiglia’s. He had his big breakthrough as the bad boy Jess Mariano on the much-loved series ‘Gilmore Girls’.

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia in 'This is Us'. Image Credit: Supplied

Moore couldn’t attend the ceremony due to work commitments. However, the actress took to Instagram to congratulate her on-screen husband.