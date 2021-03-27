George R.R. Martin, whose ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ series was adapted into HBO’s popular ‘Game of Thrones’ series and upcoming spinoffs, has signed a new five-year overall deal at the premium network and its streaming sibling HBO Max, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.
Martin will develop content for HBO and HBO Max under the pact, announced Friday, which is said to be in the mid-eight figures. He had been under an overall deal at HBO since 2013.
Martin is co-creator and executive producer on the upcoming ‘GoT’ prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’. He also is executive producing a number of other ‘GoT’ prequel projects in the works at HBO and HBO Max. They include ‘9 Voyages’ aka ‘Sea Snake’, ‘Flea Bottom’, ‘10,000 Ships’ and an adaptation of Martin’s ‘Tales of Dunk & Egg’ novellas — all for HBO — as well as a possible ‘GoT’ animated series.
Martin served as co-executive producer on ‘Game of Thrones’, sharing into the show’s four Drama Series Emmy Awards.
‘House of the Dragon’ tells the story of House Targaryen back when Daenerys’ ancestors ruled Westeros. The series stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith and is from co-showrunners Ryan Condal (‘Colony’) and Miguel Sapochnik (who directed some of the finest episodes of ‘GoT’, including ‘Battle of the Bastards’).
Season one of ‘House of the Dragon’ is 10 episodes and expected to air in 2022.