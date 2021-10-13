Indian actress Freida Pinto took to her social media on October 13 to share pictures of her recent baby shower.
Pinto and her fiance, photographer Cory Tran, are expecting their first child together.
In the pictures, Pinto is seen wearing a comfortable linen white maxi dress with a plunging neckline. She also gave a big shout to her friends for organising the lush baby shower.
“Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower! Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me ... I feel so blessed and lucky!” wrote Pinto. The citrus-coloured balloons indicate that the couple wants to keep the gender a surprise.
Actress Richa Chadha, who recently locked her Twitter profile due to all that online hate, was among the first ones to comment on her Instagram post.
“Beautiful so happy for you. Sending love,” said Chadha.
Earlier this year, the couple announced their pregnancy. In November, the two also announced their engagement.
“It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense... Where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life,” wrote Pinto during that time.
Pinto and Tran were first spotted together in October 2017, but made their relationship public in September 2018.