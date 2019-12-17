London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of “high value jewellery” reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.

The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewellery was worth about $66 million (Dh245.21 million) and included precious rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present.

The Metropolitan Police said officers went to the home on Friday evening after receiving reports of a burglary. No arrests have been made.

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident,” a family statement read.

The family’s private security team is cooperating with police, the statement said.

British model and socialite Tamara Ecclestone poses on the red carpet as she arrives to attend the European premiere of the film "Frozen 2". Image Credit: AFP
Tamara Ecclestone arrives for the World Premiere of Rush at a central London cinema in Leicester Square, Monday, Sept 2, 2013. Image Credit: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
