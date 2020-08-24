1.2213344-4210953987
Lea Michele Image Credit: AP
Also in this package

Lea Michele is a mom of a baby boy.

A representative for Michele said Sunday that the former ``Glee'' star gave birth to her son on Aug. 20. She and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together.

ALSO SEE

Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May. The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption "So grateful.''

The couple married last year.