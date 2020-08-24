Lea Michele is a mom of a baby boy.
A representative for Michele said Sunday that the former ``Glee'' star gave birth to her son on Aug. 20. She and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together.
Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May. The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption "So grateful.''
The couple married last year.