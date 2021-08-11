'Friends'. Image Credit: Supplied

Rumours that ‘Friends’ co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have started dating took the internet by storm on August 10, however some things are really too good to be true.

Representatives for Schwimmer and Aniston denied the news to Fox News on Tuesday evening.

The actors’ characters on hit series ‘Friends’ — Ross Geller and Rachel Green — were coupled up in an on-and-off relationship and ended up together when the show concluded in 2004.

So where did these rumours about a real-life romance come from? First, we must go back to the recent ‘Friends’ reunion episode where Aniston and Schwimmer admitted they had feelings for each other years ago.

“I had a major crush on Jen. We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing,” Schwimmer said on the special episode that aired in May.

“We just channelled all that adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” Aniston added.

Then on August 10, a celebrity gossip website Closer quoted a source as saying that the crush was sparked again.

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,” the source claimed. “They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in Los Angeles. They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing.”

Even though these rumours might just stay rumours, fans of the series and their romance were thrilled.

“If David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are legit dating I think this is the one chance we have as a planet for world peace,” one person tweeted.

“The one where Jennifer Aniston + David Schwimmer *actually* get together Heart with arrow Ross + Rachel are rumoured to be dating + we’re living for it,” tweeted the official account of a fashion brand.