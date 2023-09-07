The upcoming American drama series, ‘Expats’, has released its first look images. The six-part limited series starring Nicole Kidman, based on the book series of the same name by Janice YK Lee, will premiere its penultimate episode at the Toronto Film Festival, on Sept. 8.
The Nicole Kidman-starrer will explore the blurred lines of victimhood and culpability, centering on the lives of three women; namely Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilalry (Sarayu Blue) and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy.
The show takes place in Hong Kong, in 2014.
Other actors to star in the series include, Brian Tee and Jack Houston, who play Margaret’s husband Clarke and Hilary’s husband David, respectively.
The show is directed by Lulu Wang, who also serves as its creative head and writer. Wang also brought the novel author, Janice YK Lee to co-write episodes along with herself, to ensure maximum authenticity, while being able to exercise creative licence.
Kidman is also set to executive produce the show, making her a big part of the creative process.
Alongside Kidman and Wang, other executive producers include Per Saari, Alice Bell, Theresa Park and Stan Wlodkowski.