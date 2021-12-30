Hollywood actress asks if a man would be asked the same kind of question

Nicole Kidman. Image Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has called out a “sexist” question about ex-husband Tom Cruise asked by a reporter during an interview for the actress’ latest movie.

She was talking to the Guardian about ‘Being The Ricardos’, which is based on Lucille Ball and her relationship with husband Desi Arnaz. Kidman plays the late ‘I Love Lucy’ star while Javier Bardem plays Arnaz.

“It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out,” Kidman told the newspaper. “But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending.”

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Image Credit: AP

Kidman went on to talk about the complex relationship between the two late actors who split up in 1960 after 20 years together.

“This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous,” she said. “You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

The reporter then asked if that was Kidman’s way of talking about Tom Cruise.

“Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not,” Kidman said. “I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Image Credit: AFP

In the article, the reporter mentions that Kidman was angered by the question.

“And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man,” she said. “And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”

Kidman and Cruise got married in 1990 and went through a much-publicised divorce in 2001. Later, Kidman had opened up about how the divorce left her lonely but was one of the best things to have happened to her.