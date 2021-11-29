'Encanto'. Image Credit: DISNEY

Disney Animation’s ‘Encanto’ bested its many competitors over the extended Thanksgiving weekend, conjuring $40.3 million (Dh148 million) at the North American box office, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

In second place was Sony Pictures’ ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ which scared up $35.3 million in its sophomore weekend for a North American cumulative of $87.8 million. Rounding out the top three was United Artists Releasing’s ‘House of Gucci,’ which grossed $21.8 million over its five-day opening weekend and has been heavily hyped for Lady Gaga’s performance.

A still from 'Encanto'. Image Credit: Disney

Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith, ‘Encanto’ centres on a Colombian girl named Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), who is determined to find her purpose as the only member of her family without magical powers.

The voice cast of the family flick also includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitán, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and John Leguizamo.

‘Encanto,’ which features songs by ‘Hamilton’ mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda, scored a glowing 92 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a superb A-rating from audiences polled by CinemaScore.

Directed by Ridley Scott, ‘House of Gucci’ garnered mixed reviews amounting to 61 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The highly anticipated period drama — starring Gaga, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino — also earned a B plus from audiences polled by CinemaScore.

Securing fourth and fifth place, respectively, at the North American box office were Disney’s ‘Eternals,’ which collected $11.4 million over its extended fourth weekend for a North American cumulative of $150.6 million, and Sony’s ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,’ which launched at $8.8 million over the five-day holiday.

Other notable debuts included United Artists Releasing’s ‘Licorice Pizza,’ which raked in $335,000 across four locations in New York and Los Angeles. Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s romantic dramedy, starring Alana Haim (of the pop band Haim) and Cooper Hoffman, notched an impressive 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, while a grade from CinemaScore has yet to be posted.

‘Licorice Pizza’ made the most of its limited release, taking a giant slice out of the indie box office and obliterating the pandemic record for average opening-weekend gross per theatre.

Set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s, the film boasted a stratospheric per-theatre average of $83,825. The only other COVID-19 release that has come remotely close to that total is Searchlight Pictures’ ‘The French Dispatch,’ which posted a PTA of $25,939 in October. ‘Licorice Pizza,’ which is screening in LA at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, will open in wide release December 25.