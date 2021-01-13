Weeks after rumours spread that Emma Roberts had given birth to her and actor Garrett Hedlund’s first child, the actress has confirmed her happy news and shared the first public picture of the newborn and his name.
“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself with the bundled up baby, both in matching orange tones.
The 29-year-old actress first announced her pregnancy in August 2020 — also with a post on Instagram. “Me...and my two favorite guys,” she wrote, referring to her baby bump in the image and Hedlund.
The ‘Scream Queens’ star and 36-year-old Hedlund have been reportedly dating since March 2019. Hedlund is known for starring in films such ‘Tron: Legacy’ and ‘Mudbound’.
Roberts, who is the niece of actress Julia Roberts, said in a 2019 Cosmopolitan interview that she was told to freeze her eggs after being diagnosed with endometriosis.
“I said, ‘I’m working right now. I don’t have time to freeze my eggs.’ To be honest, I was also terrified,” Roberts said in the interview. “Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids... I did freeze my eggs eventually, which was a difficult process.”