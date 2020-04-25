‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ containers were tagged with words of encouragement

Rapper Eminem sent spaghetti meal pots made by his mother for hospital workers in Detroit.

A post on the medical facility’s Instagram account read: “Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!”

The spaghetti pots featured the ‘Slim Shady’ rapper’s logos at the bottom and were tagged with the words like “Thank you Frontline Caregivers”.

The term “Mom’s Spaghetti” comes from the lyrics to Eminem’s 2002 track ‘Lose Yourself’.