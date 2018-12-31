Emily Blunt says she was flattered as well as scared when the offer of ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ came her way.
“He [Rob Marshall] presented me the idea of it and he was so excited about it and he really made sure I was aware, you know, this was Disney’s most prized possession in many ways, and as it rightly should be, and so he just said, ‘I really want to do it and I only want to do it with you’,” said Blunt.
“And I was like, oh my God, like it was just so exciting and flattering and thrilling and scary and everything that I sort of look for in taking on something new because I knew it was going to be such a stretch, and I want to be a bit scared taking something on at this point,” she added.
Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ stars Blunt as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn an ordinary task into a fantastic adventure.
In this all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy missing in their lives following a personal loss. The enigmatic nanny is joined by her friend Jack, played by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Marshall has directed the film from a screenplay by David Magee. The screen story is by Magee, Marshall and John DeLuca based upon the Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers. The film is out now in the UAE.
Talking about the original 1964 film, Blunt said: “I can imagine people must have been absolutely stunned by the original and what it seemed capable of and the magic it seemed to create that felt tangible... It was such an ambitious film.”