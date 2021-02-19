‘WandaVision’ actress Elizabeth Olsen is known for her roles in movies such as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’, and for being the younger sister to Hollywood’s most famous celebrities twins.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen both played the role of Michelle on iconic TV show ‘Full House’ and later went on to have successful careers in films and fashion.
Elizabeth acknowledged her family ties, but said she didn’t want to depend on that in her career.
“Nepotism is a thing and I’m very aware of it,” Elizabeth told Grazia in a recent interview. “And of course, I’ve always wanted to do it alone.”
Talking about working on ‘WandaVision’, the actress said she was always destined to be an actress.
“I was a very hammy, performative child,” she said. “So, I do think I got to live out some sort of childhood dream doing the show.”
‘WandaVision’ is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which superheroes Wanda Maximoff (played by Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.