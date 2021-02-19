190501 elizabeth olsen
Elizabeth Olsen Image Credit: The New York Times
‘WandaVision’ actress Elizabeth Olsen is known for her roles in movies such as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’, and for being the younger sister to Hollywood’s most famous celebrities twins.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen both played the role of Michelle on iconic TV show ‘Full House’ and later went on to have successful careers in films and fashion.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Image Credit: AFP

Elizabeth acknowledged her family ties, but said she didn’t want to depend on that in her career.

“Nepotism is a thing and I’m very aware of it,” Elizabeth told Grazia in a recent interview. “And of course, I’ve always wanted to do it alone.”

Talking about working on ‘WandaVision’, the actress said she was always destined to be an actress.

“I was a very hammy, performative child,” she said. “So, I do think I got to live out some sort of childhood dream doing the show.”

‘WandaVision’ is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which superheroes Wanda Maximoff (played by Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.